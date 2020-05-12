Duke Realty Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Duke Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 174.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. 98,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.