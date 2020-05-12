Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $25.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,385.92. 506,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,365.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,766.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,740.57.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

