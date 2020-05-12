Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 8,807 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. 13,687,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,650,164. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $570,584.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,929 shares of company stock worth $5,489,886. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

