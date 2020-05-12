Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 177.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 374,620 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Pembina Pipeline worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,407,000 after buying an additional 974,365 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231,461 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,890,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,109,000 after buying an additional 853,891 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 1,378,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

