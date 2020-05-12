Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $36.85 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,009,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,416,932 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises approximately 3.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $36,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 37,164,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,993,812. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

