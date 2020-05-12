Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $8.79 Million in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,022,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of NuStar Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at $66,992,738.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 758,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,526. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

