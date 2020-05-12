Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Anthem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $272.96. 1,311,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,533. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.49. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

