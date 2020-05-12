Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 372,144 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 372,144 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 3.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Enbridge worth $33,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,685 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after acquiring an additional 362,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,119,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,639. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

