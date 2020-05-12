Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,570,298 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after buying an additional 844,656 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $5,553,000. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.37. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

