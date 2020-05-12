Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.12

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 125223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and a PE ratio of -9.23.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.