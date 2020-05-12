Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of EML traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eastern has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.70%.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 2,300 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,224.00. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EML shares. TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

