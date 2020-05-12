Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 11,520 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,653.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura cut their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 4,403,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100,370. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

