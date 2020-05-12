Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 1,338 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 10,771,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

