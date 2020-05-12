Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires Shares of 12,473 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up 2.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $308.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of MSGS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 261,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,541. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

