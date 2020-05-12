Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stock Position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.05% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 5,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.