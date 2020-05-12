Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 5,000 Shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.65% of Central Federal worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 63,388.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 5,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. Central Federal Co. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

