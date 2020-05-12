Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 72,100 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 6.84% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paula Poskon acquired 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $38,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHLR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 84,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,177. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.19.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

