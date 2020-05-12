Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. 26,648,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,744,457. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.