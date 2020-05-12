Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.08% of City Office REIT worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,599.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In other news, Director John Sweet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. City Office REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $498.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 1.37.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.