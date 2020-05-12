Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NEM traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 5,174,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

