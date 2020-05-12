Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.06. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

