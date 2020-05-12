Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217,000 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Co makes up about 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.60% of Noodles & Co worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 400,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.43 million, a PE ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.01. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.