Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up 1.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.08% of BOX worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 898.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 249,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,512. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

