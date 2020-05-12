Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

