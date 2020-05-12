Eidelman Virant Capital Has $424,000 Stake in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.32% of First Business Financial Services worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 27,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.11. First Business Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

