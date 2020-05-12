Eidelman Virant Capital Has $518,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 116,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 29.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In related news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

