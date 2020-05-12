Eidelman Virant Capital Has $534,000 Stock Position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. BidaskClub upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. 1,045,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,809. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.