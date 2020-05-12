Eidelman Virant Capital Has $691,000 Holdings in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 1.35% of Fauquier Bankshares worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

FBSS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

