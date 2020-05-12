Eidelman Virant Capital Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,050 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,319,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

