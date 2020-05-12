Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 381,000 shares during the period. LSB Industries accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 2.24% of LSB Industries worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 8,618.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LSB Industries by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,058 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 241,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

