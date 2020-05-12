Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Navient were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after buying an additional 313,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 465,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 1,773,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,728. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

