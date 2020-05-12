Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. 3,293,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

