Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.13% of ALERUS FINL COR/SH worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $45,620,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALERUS FINL COR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ALRS traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 23,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

