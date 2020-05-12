Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. Churchill Downs makes up about 3.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,029. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

