Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 8,017,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

