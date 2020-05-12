Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

EAF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 2,148,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,120. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

