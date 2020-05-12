Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 10,000 Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dover Motorsports makes up about 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 3.06% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVD traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.