Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 10,263 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:USAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $58.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAP shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

