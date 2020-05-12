Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 850 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.12% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $143,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 832,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AGM traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. 73,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $678.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.