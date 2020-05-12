Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $286,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 366.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. 3,003,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

