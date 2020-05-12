Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stake in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.41% of FS Bancorp worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 12,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.33. FS Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

