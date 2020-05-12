Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. 2,892,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,229. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

