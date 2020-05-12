Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,290 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. 835,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

