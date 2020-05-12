Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,740 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

