Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires 910 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

TMO traded down $8.67 on Tuesday, hitting $331.72. 1,500,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.92 and a 200-day moving average of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

