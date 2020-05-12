Employers Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 2,891,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,432. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

