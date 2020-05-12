Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 275 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,297,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,095. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

