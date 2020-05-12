Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 675 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. TIAA FSB increased its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CME Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.18. 1,299,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.