Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 775 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.77. 233,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.