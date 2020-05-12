Employers Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 643,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

